One person shot at dead-end street near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m.. Police later said they believe someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in the area and struck the victim.

Officers said the person was hit in the torso, but their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

A suspect or a motive was not immediately clear.