One person shot along Casper Street on Sunday evening

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Casper Street on Sunday evening. 

Sources said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. along Casper Street, which is near the intersection of Airline and Scenic highways. 

No information about the condition of the victim or circumstances of the shooting have been released. 

