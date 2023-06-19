81°
One person shot along Alaska Street on Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting on Sunday night along Alaska Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m.
No information on the condition of the victim has been released.
