Teen killed in shooting Wednesday night near Mickens, Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE- One man was killed Wednesday evening in a shooting near the intersection of Mickens Road and Hooper Road in Baton Rouge.

Emergency crews responded to the call around 8:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of San Juan Drive.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Casey Rayborn Hicks, says several men were gathered on the street corner when shots were heard.

One man, later identified as 18-year-old Trent Jones, fell to the ground and the others fled.

Jones was transported to the hospital in 'very serious condition' where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.