75°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen killed in shooting Wednesday night near Mickens, Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE- One man was killed Wednesday evening in a shooting near the intersection of Mickens Road and Hooper Road in Baton Rouge.
Emergency crews responded to the call around 8:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of San Juan Drive.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Casey Rayborn Hicks, says several men were gathered on the street corner when shots were heard.
One man, later identified as 18-year-old Trent Jones, fell to the ground and the others fled.
Jones was transported to the hospital in 'very serious condition' where he later died.
The shooting remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State officials address privacy concerns ahead of enhanced contact tracing
-
With in-person services set to resume, houses of worship prepare plans to...
-
Teen killed in shooting Wednesday night near Mickens, Hooper Road
-
Bowling alleys among businesses not able to reopen in 'Phase One' of...
-
EBR library system to resume some services Monday, still no opening date...
Sports Video
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints