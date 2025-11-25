69°
Latest Weather Blog
One person seriously injured in shooting on Black Oak Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting on Black Oak Drive, officials said.
Officials received the call around 4:13 p.m., and one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two presumed dead after Gulfport plane crashes into Lake Pontchartrain
-
Council on Aging trying to tackle property tax rejection with new proposal...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds ruling that keeps courtroom open in upcoming Melanie...
-
Louisiana Housing Corporation chief of staff reportedly forced to resign
-
Man missing since last week found dead near park in eastern part...