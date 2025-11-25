69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person seriously injured in shooting on Black Oak Drive

3 hours 55 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 November 25, 2025 4:51 PM November 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting on Black Oak Drive, officials said.

Officials received the call around 4:13 p.m., and one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days