One person seriously hurt in shooting on Greenwell Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting that left a person with serious injuries Friday.
The incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Greenwell Street near Winchester Avenue. Authorities said one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.
No other details on the shooting were immediately available.
