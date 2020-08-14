94°
One person seriously hurt in shooting on Greenwell Street

Friday, August 14 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting that left a person with serious injuries Friday.

The incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Greenwell Street near Winchester Avenue. Authorities said one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.

No other details on the shooting were immediately available.

