One person seriously hurt after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane

Friday, June 14 2019
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - One person is seriously hurt after an accident involving a motorcycle Friday morning.

The incident was reported sometime after 8 o'clock in the morning on Siegen Lane near Rooms To Go.

Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported from the scene in serious condition.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

