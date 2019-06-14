79°
One person seriously hurt after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person is seriously hurt after an accident involving a motorcycle Friday morning.
The incident was reported sometime after 8 o'clock in the morning on Siegen Lane near Rooms To Go.
Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported from the scene in serious condition.
Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.
