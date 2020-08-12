89°
One person rushed to hospital following possible shooting incident near Greenwell Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities and emergency personnel were dispatched to a residence just north of Greenwell Street Wednesday (August 12) morning in response to a possible shooting that left one person injured.
Officials say one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. within the 5000 block of Kilona Drive.
WBRZ has reached out to authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for confirmation of the shooting and additional details related to the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This article will be updated with those details as the Sheriff's Office is able to respond to the incident and to WBRZ's information request.
