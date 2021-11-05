One person reportedly stabbed near Zachary High School after football game

ZACHARY - Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital suffering from stab wounds following a high school football game Thursday night.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid confirmed the incident but could not provide additional details on the condition or age of the victim or if anyone has been arrested or detained.

WBRZ crew on the scene reported heavy police presence just outside the football field.

The Zachary High Broncos hosted the Walker Wildcats in Bronco Stadium Thursday night.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it comes in.