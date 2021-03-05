62°
One person reported dead in fatal crash in Livingston Parish

2 hours 4 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, March 05 2021 Mar 5, 2021 March 05, 2021 6:01 PM March 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

LIVINGSTON - At least one person was reported dead by Livingston Parish Police as the result of an accident on Cane Market Road, west of Walker Road North.

The fatal crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and a box truck. One person in the passenger vehicle died. 

WBRZ has reached out to state police for more information. This story is developing. 

