62°
Latest Weather Blog
One person reported dead in fatal crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - At least one person was reported dead by Livingston Parish Police as the result of an accident on Cane Market Road, west of Walker Road North.
The fatal crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and a box truck. One person in the passenger vehicle died.
WBRZ has reached out to state police for more information. This story is developing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title
-
LSU radio crew calls road games from home
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian