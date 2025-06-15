89°
Latest Weather Blog
One person removed from car rolled on its side in Central
CENTRAL — Firefighters removed one person from a car that had been rolled onto its side in Central early Sunday morning.
First responders were called to a car accident at the 12300 block of Gurney Road just before 6 a.m. They found one car on its side with one person stuck inside. Central Fire Department crews were able to remove the windshield and get the driver out.
Trending News
The fire department says no injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday AM Forecast: Summertime rhythm continues, changes late next week
-
LSU opens College World Series with SEC clash against Arkansas on Saturday...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College World Series!
-
Baton Rouge protesters participate in nationwide 'No Kings' movement
-
Man accused of 2024 armed robbery, home invasion, attempted burglary booked into...
Sports Video
-
Tiger baseball has great 1-2 punch on mound
-
Chris Stanfield wins the inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy for community service
-
Harold Perkins Jr. holds inaugural football camp for Baton Rouge kids
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...