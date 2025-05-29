One person pinned inside car after wreck rescued

CENTRAL - Firefighters in Central rescued a person who was pinned inside a wrecked car on Thursday morning.

The Central Fire Department shared photos of the rescue operation which happened at the corner of Blackwater and Dyer roads around 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials did not release what caused the crash, but said firefighters worked for 25 minutes to free the driver from the car. One person was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.