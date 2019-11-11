Boater taken to the hospital following accident in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH - Deputies are investigating reports of a boating accident involving two people in Spanish Lake Monday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the Spanish Lake boat launch. Two people were in the boat. One of the boaters was ejected from the boat during the crash. The other boater was able to get him back into the boat after calling authorities. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries brought the boaters back to land. An ambulance was waiting to take one person to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. His injuries are non life-threatening.

According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, one of the boaters was reported missing in the water when authorities responded.

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office have also been called to the scene.