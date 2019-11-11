68°
One person missing after reported boating accident in Iberville Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH  - Deputies are investigating reports of a boating accident involving three people in Spanish Lake Monday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the Spanish Lake boat launch. According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, one of the boaters was ejected into the water and is still missing.

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office have also been called to the scene. 

This is a developing story.

