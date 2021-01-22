65°
One person killed Thursday night in New Roads shooting, sources say
NEW ROADS - On Thursday night, a shooting that killed one person occurred in New Roads, sources say.
Officials told WBRZ the fatal shots were fired on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The identity of the victim is unknown and no further information related to the incident is available at this time.
