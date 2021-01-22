62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person killed Thursday night in New Roads shooting, sources say

Friday, January 22 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - On Thursday (Jan. 21) night, a shooting that killed one person occurred in New Roads, sources say.

Officials told WBRZ the fatal shots were fired on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The identity of the victim is unknown and no further information related to the incident is available at this time.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

