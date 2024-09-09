80°
One person killed in wreck along Port Hudson-Pride Road
ZACHARY - One person was killed in a wreck along Port Hudson-Pride Road on Monday afternoon.
Officials said the crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Port Hudson-Pride Road, east of Plank Road.
One person died at the scene. No more information about the wreck was immediately available.
