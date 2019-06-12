One person killed in two overnight fires

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters worked two simultaneous fires Monday night, both requiring the attention of paramedics.

The coroner responded along with firefighters to a blaze at a home on Voohries Drive near its intersection with Mollylea Drive. A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire killed a man. Tuesday, the fire department identified the victim as Martin Osigwe, 58. Investigators said the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter. Click HERE to read an updated story concerning this fire.

Miles away, fire crews dealt with a fire at the corner of Delaware Street and Prescott where the homeowner was injured. The fire department said the man who lived at the home made it outside but collapsed from breathing too much smoke. Firefighters found him in the backyard and he was taken to the hospital. Later, investigators said the fire was ruled accidental.

The two Baton Rouge Fire crews were dispatched to the fires about the same time as another crew was dispatched to a car crash on Burbank Drive. The crash resulted in numerous injuries.

