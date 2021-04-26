One person found shot to death on Fairfields Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A deadly weekend in the capital city continued on Sunday night when a third victim of gun violence was found shot to death in north Baton Rouge, police say.

The body of the deceased individual, whose name has not been released by authorities, was discovered in the 2700 block of Fairfields Avenue, a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department told The Advocate.

The news outlet added that additional information related to this shooting was not immediately available.

On the same day, one person was killed in a shooting at Prescott Road and Beechwood Drive, and a third shooting victim was injured when shots were fired in the 5100 block of Adams Avenue.

At this time, it is unknown if the three incidents were in any way connected.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.



