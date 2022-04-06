83°
One person killed in shooting on Willow Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death in the 2300 block of Willow Street early Wednesday afternoon.
According to sources, the victim was dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
