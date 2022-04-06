83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person killed in shooting on Willow Street

3 hours 24 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 3:17 PM April 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death in the 2300 block of Willow Street early Wednesday afternoon. 

According to sources, the victim was dead at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

