One person killed in shooting on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a complex near Tigerland that left one man dead.

The incident took place overnight at 1155 Jim Taylor Drive around 2 a.m. BRPD says one man was found dead on scene. Neighbors in the areas told WBRZ they heard gunshots late Tuesday, but disregarded them.

The shooting in still under investigation.

