One person killed in overnight crash near Tiger Bend Road

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a person was killed following a crash on Tiger Bend Road near Forest Creek Drive and Seven Pines Avenue early Monday (November 2) morning.

The identity of the deceased has not been released to the public at this time and little is known about the cause of the crash.

But officials say it occurred shortly after midnight, Monday.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to assess the situation and provide information related to the tragic crash.