46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed in overnight crash near Tiger Bend Road

1 hour 31 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, November 02 2020 Nov 2, 2020 November 02, 2020 6:30 AM November 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a person was killed following a crash on Tiger Bend Road near Forest Creek Drive and Seven Pines Avenue early Monday (November 2) morning. 

The identity of the deceased has not been released to the public at this time and little is known about the cause of the crash.

But officials say it occurred shortly after midnight, Monday.  

This article will be updated as authorities continue to assess the situation and provide information related to the tragic crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days