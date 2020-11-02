50°
Latest Weather Blog
One person killed in overnight crash near Tiger Bend Road
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a person was killed following a crash on Tiger Bend Road near Forest Creek Drive and Seven Pines Avenue early Monday (November 2) morning.
The identity of the deceased has not been released to the public at this time and little is known about the cause of the crash.
But officials say it occurred shortly after midnight, Monday.
This article will be updated as authorities continue to assess the situation and provide information related to the tragic crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deadline to drop off absentee ballots is Monday
-
Actor Eddie Hassell killed in Texas shooting
-
Debris removal from Hurricane Delta to continue following temporary pause
-
Audit reveals a department within DOTD is in debt due to the...
-
Monday morning crash on Highway 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish