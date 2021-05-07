One dead in major wreck on I-10 near LA 415 Friday

WEST BATON ROUGE - Police reopened I-10 to eastbound traffic Friday after a deadly crash shut down the interstate near LA 415 for hours.

The wreck reportedly involved a tanker truck and closed eastbound lanes before the La. 415 exit around 2:30 p.m.. State Police began letting traffic through ar

Sources said in addition to the one person killed, multiple people were seen by paramedics at the scene but opted not to go to the hospital.

