One person killed in Friday morning crash on I-110 at Harding

1 hour 39 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, June 18 2021 Jun 18, 2021 June 18, 2021 6:49 AM June 18, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a crash early Friday morning, Baton Rouge officials say.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the deadly wreck occurred on I-110, near the Harding exit, around 6:15 a.m.

Police say the crash appeared to involve one vehicle, and the vehicle's driver appeared to suffer fatal injuries. 

At this time, the tragic incident remains under investigation, police say. 

