One person killed in Friday morning crash on I-110 at Harding
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a crash early Friday morning, Baton Rouge officials say.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the deadly wreck occurred on I-110, near the Harding exit, around 6:15 a.m.
Police say the crash appeared to involve one vehicle, and the vehicle's driver appeared to suffer fatal injuries.
At this time, the tragic incident remains under investigation, police say.
