88°
Latest Weather Blog
One person killed in fatal Amite shooting
AMITE - One person was killed in a fatal shooting in Amite early Tuesday morning.
The Amite City Police Department said officers found a person with a gunshot wounds sitting inside a vehicle that was parked in the road on East Factory Street shortly before 5 a.m.
Trending News
Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with additional information can call (985) 748-6169.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WM announces new recycling carts for Zachary residents; 96-gallon carts take effect...
-
Louisiana State Police release footage of fatal crash that led to arrest...
-
Less than week from October election, Baton Rouge voters gather to learn...
-
During Fire Prevention Week, the American Red Cross says it's important to...
-
Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman in St. Helena