88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed in fatal Amite shooting

1 hour 23 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, October 07 2025 Oct 7, 2025 October 07, 2025 11:26 AM October 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE - One person was killed in a fatal shooting in Amite early Tuesday morning. 

The Amite City Police Department said officers found a person with a gunshot wounds sitting inside a vehicle that was parked in the road on East Factory Street shortly before 5 a.m.

Trending News

Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with additional information can call (985) 748-6169. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days