One person killed in early morning crash on LA 70, west of Sunshine Bridge

ASCENSION PARISH - One person was killed in a crash on LA 70 West early Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The collision occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 3120, just west of the Sunshine bridge.

Airmed was called to the scene but did not land upon learning that the injured individual passed away.

At this time, additional details related to the tragic incident are scarce, please check back for updates.