One person killed in deadly Hammond fire

HAMMOND - Early Wednesday morning, firefighters in Hammond responded to a deadly blaze where one victim was found deceased.

According to representatives from the Hammond Fire Department, it was around 12:28 a.m. when first responders rushed to a residential area off Old Covington Highway and found a structure engulfed in flames.

Firefighters made their way inside of the building, and discovered the body of a deceased victim.

At this time, no other information related to the cause of the fire or the victim's identity is available.

This article will be updated with additional details as they become available from authorities.

