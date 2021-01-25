Latest Weather Blog
One person killed in crash on Central's LA-64, near Deer Creek Drive
CENTRAL - Authorities say one person was killed in a tragic crash along Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road (LA-64) in Central, early Monday (Jan. 25) morning.
According to representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the deadly crash, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m. at LA-64 and Deer Creek Drive, occurred when a car hit a tree near the 10100 block of Highway 64.
Authorities are still investigating the incident, and say it appears the individual killed may have suffered from a medical issue of some sort moments before the collision. That said, they are still working to confirm this theory.
The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.
WBRZ will update this article as detectives report additional information related to the tragic incident.
