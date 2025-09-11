92°
Latest Weather Blog
Mechanic fatally crushed while working on vehicle Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A mechanic was fatally crushed while working on a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
The man was found under a vehicle along Winbourne Avenue near Plank Road around 2:45 p.m.
A coroner was called to the scene.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FBI investigating threat sent to students at Southern, other HBCUs
-
The newest Bachelorette is 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie...
-
Good 2 Eat: Andouille Sausage Bites and Kentucky Lemonade
-
24 years later, Baton Rouge Fire Department holds moment of silence to...
-
2une In Previews: Third annual Calf Roping on the Bluff coming to...