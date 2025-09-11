92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mechanic fatally crushed while working on vehicle Thursday

Thursday, September 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A mechanic was fatally crushed while working on a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

The man was found under a vehicle along Winbourne Avenue near Plank Road around 2:45 p.m. 

A coroner was called to the scene. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. 

