81°
Latest Weather Blog
One person killed in car wreck on White Oak Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Trending News
No information about the identity of the deceased or what led to the crash has been reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shots erupt at Raising Canes dog park sending people running, one person...
-
West side commuters plan public meeting with DOTD to voice concerns over...
-
Rowdy guest causing small town officials in Livingston Parish to create new...
-
Neighbors fed up with late-night construction; parish says it can't enforce noise...
-
'Traveling Tigers' helping LSU fans travel to Sunday's sold out game in...