One person killed in car wreck on White Oak Drive

1 hour 43 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, August 31 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. 

No information about the identity of the deceased or what led to the crash has been reported. 

