One person killed in car accident involving drunk driver

WALKER - Louisiana State Police responded to a deadly crash in Walker on Dec. 28.

According to Troopers on Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. 19-year-old Kali Sunde was driving north on Walker Road when she crossed the centerline and crashed head on with 19-year old Blaze Kilpatrick who was traveling south.

When authorities arrived Kilpatrick was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Sunde was arrested and transported to a nearby facility where she took a breath sample. She tested over the legal limit for alcohol. 

Sunde was booked into Livingston Parish Jail. She was booked on vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, first-offense DWI, driving left of center and no insurance.

A toxicology sample was submitted for testing for Kilpatrick.

Police are still investigating. 

