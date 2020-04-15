49°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials identify 29-year-old man killed in Wednesday morning collision at Florida and Atkinson Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office say a 29-year-old man was killed following a collision on Florida Street and Atkinson Street shortly before 6:15 a.m., Wednesday.
Andrew Fortune, a pedestrian who was hit during the incident, passed away due to multisystem trauma, according to representatives of the EBR Coroner's Office.
Pedestrian killed: Florida at Atkinson Street— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 15, 2020
At this time additional details related to the tragic incident are limited.
This article will be updated as Baton Rouge Police and other officials continue to respond to the fatal collision.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CAAWS to donate $5,000 worth of pet food during stay-at-home order
-
Gov. Edwards details anticipated 'transition' period following COVID-19 crisis
-
'Park and Pray' service sends message of hope during COIVD-19 uncertainty
-
LSU using PMAC for large-scale production of protective equipment for medical personnel
-
Ascension Chamber of Commerce working to help businesses get back on their...