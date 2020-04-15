46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person killed following early morning collision near Florida and Atkinson Street

Wednesday, April 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say one person was killed following a collision on Florida Street and Atkinson Street shortly before 6:15 a.m., Wednesday. 

At this time the specific circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, but it is believed that the person killed was a pedestrian.  

This article will be updated as Baton Rouge Police and other officials continue to respond to the fatal collision. 

