46°
Latest Weather Blog
One person killed following early morning collision near Florida and Atkinson Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials say one person was killed following a collision on Florida Street and Atkinson Street shortly before 6:15 a.m., Wednesday.
At this time the specific circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, but it is believed that the person killed was a pedestrian.
Pedestrian killed: Florida at Atkinson Street— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 15, 2020
This article will be updated as Baton Rouge Police and other officials continue to respond to the fatal collision.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CAAWS to donate $5,000 worth of pet food during stay-at-home order
-
Gov. Edwards details anticipated 'transition' period following COVID-19 crisis
-
'Park and Pray' service sends message of hope during COIVD-19 uncertainty
-
LSU using PMAC for large-scale production of protective equipment for medical personnel
-
Ascension Chamber of Commerce working to help businesses get back on their...