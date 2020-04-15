One person killed following early morning collision near Florida and Atkinson Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials say one person was killed following a collision on Florida Street and Atkinson Street shortly before 6:15 a.m., Wednesday.

At this time the specific circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, but it is believed that the person killed was a pedestrian.

