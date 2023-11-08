60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed, another hurt in Plaquemine shooting

6 hours 52 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, November 07 2023 Nov 7, 2023 November 07, 2023 10:34 PM November 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night. 

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in Plaquemine. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said deputies are searching for suspects and no arrests have been made. 

The sheriff said the victims were living in a tent behind a levee in Plaquemine. It is unclear what led to the shooting. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days