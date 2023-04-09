One person issued summons after stunt drivers take to streets; mob rushed police car

BATON ROUGE - Although hundreds of people gathered for street racing across the capital city Saturday night into Sunday morning, only one person was issued a summons and had their car impounded.

Video posted by StreetDemonsBR showed stunt racers doing donuts in the Costco parking lot, drivers going over 100 mph on the interstate and bystanders turning into participants when bum rushing a police car.

RELATED: Baton Rouge police chief pledges 'proactive' effort to curb street stunts

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to St. Phillip Street near Past Time and George's Bar to break up reckless driving in the area.

A mob of spectators rushed the first police unit to arrive to the scene, blocking it from being able to reach the stunt drivers. Police say the spectators beat on the car, causing an unknown amount of damage.

One person, Jatyrian Dyson, was issued a summons Sunday morning and had his car towed.

While BRPD has pledged to take steps to punish those who take part in dangerous street stunts, arrests have been sporadic.

In February, the department used a helicopter to track and apprehend one such participant, who drove off at a high rate of speed. He was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, criminal damage to property, hit and run and drag racing.

Records show bail was set at $16,000 and Kelvin Brown has bonded out of jail while awaiting court proceedings.