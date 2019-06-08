89°
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in a Zachary neighborhood
ZACHARY- One Person is in critical condition following a shooting in a Zachary neighborhood.
According to officials, the incident happened in the 9600 block of Lemon Rd. around 11:00 a.m. Saturday Morning.
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
This is all of the information we have at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
