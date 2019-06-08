One person is in critical condition after a shooting in a Zachary neighborhood

According to officials, the incident happened in the 9600 block of Lemon Rd. around 11:00 a.m. Saturday Morning.

One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is all of the information we have at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.