One person injured in Tuesday night shooting on E. Belfaire Drive
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday night, a shooting in a residential area just south of Choctaw Drive left one person injured.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Belfair Drive regarding a reported shooting where they found one person suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Additional details related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.
Police say their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.