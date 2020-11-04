52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person injured in Tuesday night shooting on E. Belfaire Drive

Wednesday, November 04 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday night, a shooting in a residential area just south of Choctaw Drive left one person injured.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Belfair Drive regarding a reported shooting where they found one person suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Additional details related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police say their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

