One person injured in shooting on West Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on West Roosevelt Street on Saturday night, officials told WBRZ.

The call came in around 8:07 p.m. at the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Street, and one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim is an 18-year-old woman with a "possible graze wound" to the head.

No other information was immediately available.