One person injured in shooting on Mollylea Drive

2 hours 19 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 April 14, 2019 9:35 PM April 14, 2019 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a shooting on Mollylea Drive at Sharpe Road near Florida Boulevard.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

As of now, one person has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is all the information we have.

