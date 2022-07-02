79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person injured in shooting on Hwy 16 in Denham Springs, deputies say

3 hours 30 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, July 02 2022 Jul 2, 2022 July 02, 2022 7:19 PM July 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was injured in a shooting on Highway 16 in Denham Springs Saturday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday along the 25,000 stretch of the highway.

One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

No more information was immediately available.

