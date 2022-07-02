79°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in shooting on Hwy 16 in Denham Springs, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was injured in a shooting on Highway 16 in Denham Springs Saturday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday along the 25,000 stretch of the highway.
One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What to expect for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
-
Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; one person injured
-
How a rape survivor was ordered to pay child support; watch the...
-
Baton Rouge businesses are hopeful developers can turn blight into success
-
Local second-graders collect thousands of pennies, donate to charities a world away
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Springfield Bulldogs
-
Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino recap the past week in LSU sports
-
'I couldn't sign it fast enough:' Zion Williamson extending contract with Pelicans
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...