One person injured in shooting on Hwy 16 in Denham Springs, deputies say

Saturday, July 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was injured in a shooting on Highway 16 in Denham Springs Saturday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday along the 25,000 stretch of the highway.

One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

No more information was immediately available.

