One person injured in shooting on Bartlett Street

Monday, December 21 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Bartlett Street Monday afternoon.

One person has received non-life-threatening injuries.

This is incident remains under investigation.

