One person injured in shooting on 75th Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a Sunday night shooting in a residential area just south of Harding Boulevard near the Woodaire area, the incident left one person wounded, officials say.
Around 9:30 p.m officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2400 block of 75th Avenue.
According to BRPD, one person sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
