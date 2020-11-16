56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person injured in shooting on 75th Avenue

Sunday, November 15 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a Sunday night shooting in a residential area just south of Harding Boulevard near the Woodaire area, the incident left one person wounded, officials say.

Around 9:30 p.m officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2400 block of 75th Avenue.

According to BRPD, one person sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

