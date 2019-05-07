One person injured in shooting near Plank Rd police station

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to shooting on Bank Street where one person was taken to the hospital.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a man showed up to the 1st District police station on Plank Road with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.