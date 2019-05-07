86°
One person injured in shooting near Plank Rd police station
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to shooting on Bank Street where one person was taken to the hospital.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say a man showed up to the 1st District police station on Plank Road with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation.
