86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in shooting near Plank Rd police station

1 hour 46 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 May 07, 2019 3:20 PM May 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to shooting on Bank Street where one person was taken to the hospital.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a man showed up to the 1st District police station on Plank Road with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days