One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - One person was hurt in a shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine, officials said.
Law enforcement said the shooting happened at the nightclub along West Street around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No information about the shooting has been released. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating.
