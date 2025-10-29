58°
One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine

Wednesday, October 29 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - One person was hurt in a shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine, officials said. 

Law enforcement said the shooting happened at the nightclub along West Street around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

No information about the shooting has been released. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

