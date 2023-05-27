83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person injured in Saturday afternoon shooting

Saturday, May 27 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon. 

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting at Hooper and Cypress Roads. While the severity of their injuries was not specified, officials said they were in stable condition. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

