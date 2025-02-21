One person injured in overnight shooting on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting on Burbank Drive.

The shooting happened at 4040 Burbank Drive, which Google Maps shows is the address of Elcid Apartments, around 1 a.m. Friday morning. Officials said one person was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information.