One person injured in kitchen fire at S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard apartment

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday (Jan. 7) evening, a fire broke out at an apartment home on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they arrived on scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found the fire extinguished, but one person suffering from minor burns.

According to firefighters, it all started when residents at the apartment were frying fish and the pot they were using caught fire. One of the residents called 911 and got help from a neighbor, who quickly used a fire extinguisher to squelch the blaze. But, in the process, the neighbor suffered minor burns to his arms and legs, from the grease.

Officials say the neighbor was treated at the scene of the fire.

They add that the fire damaged the home's kitchen.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the most common cause of home fires and fire-related injuries.

