One person injured in Friday morning crash on North Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a crash on North Acadian Thruway, Friday morning.
Baton Rouge officials say the injured individual was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
The extent of their injuries and the specific circumstances surrounding the crash have yet to be confirmed by authorities.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
